Rimon Adds Former Federal Prosecutor In Its LA Office

By James Mills (March 2, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- Rimon PC has hired a Zuber Lawler LLP litigator who is also a former federal prosecutor and a former legal reporter for network TV news for its Los Angeles office. Manny Medrano, who spent three years at Zuber Lawler, joins the Rimon litigation team, the firm announced Monday. He specializes in white collar criminal defense, financial litigation and internal investigations. Before going into private practice, he spent 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, where he conducted grand jury investigations and prosecuted financial and RICO violations, narcotics cases and government fraud cases. He also spent 16 years as...

