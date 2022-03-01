EV Charging Co. Fights MIT IP Suit, Alleges Deceptive Scheme

By Tiffany Hu (March 1, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- Electric vehicle charging maker Momentum has hit back at a patent suit by rival WiTricity and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, telling a Delaware federal judge that it doesn't infringe the patents and WiTricity is engaged in an "unlawful, unfair and deceptive scheme." Even though it doesn't sell any products yet, WiTricity Corp. has been falsely telling potential customers it makes a competing wireless charging product and Momentum Dynamics Corp.'s products don't work as advertised, Momentum said in a filing Monday. Momentum said WiTricity "furthered its knowing and willful scheme of unfair competition" through its involvement in a task force to...

