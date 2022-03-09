Guaranteed Rate's Ex-GC Moves Back To Sidley In Chicago

By Lauraann Wood (March 9, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP announced that it has welcomed back to its litigation group a partner who spent more than a year as general counsel for mortgage company Guaranteed Rate. Frank Favia returned to Sidley in February after spending more than a year leading lawyers, regulatory professionals and other staff as the top lawyer at Guaranteed Rate, where he also served as a member of the retail mortgage lender's executive leadership team, according to the firm's announcement last week. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Frank back to Sidley," said Yvette Ostolaza, chair-elect of Sidley's management committee and global...

