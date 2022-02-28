Trumps Appeal Order To Sit For NY AG's Depositions

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump and two of his children filed an appeal Monday to fight a New York judge's order requiring them to provide testimony to New York Attorney General Letitia James in her investigation of his business dealings. Trump and his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., filed the notice to appeal New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's order earlier this month rejecting their efforts to avoid complying with testimonial subpoenas from the attorney general while she investigates the former president's business activities, including whether he misvalued assets and property for financial benefit. Representatives for the parties could...

