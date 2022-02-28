Cartier Says Tiffany Stole Trade Secrets For 'High Jewelry' Biz

By Hailey Konnath (February 28, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- Luxury goods conglomerate Cartier hit rival Tiffany & Co. with a lawsuit in New York state court Monday, claiming that Tiffany convinced a former Cartier employee to share "highly valuable" detailed confidential information in an attempt to bolster its high jewelry division. Tiffany has a "disturbing culture of misappropriating competitive information," according to the complaint. In this instance, Tiffany lured an "under-qualified" Cartier manager to Tiffany just to obtain information about some of Cartier's rarest, unique pieces of jewelry, the company alleged. Immediately after hiring her, Tiffany's president for the Americas met with Megan Marino and asked for highly valuable, detailed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS