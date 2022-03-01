5th Circ. Won't Budge On Block Of Navy Vax Mandate

By Rachel Stone (March 1, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to narrow an injunction blocking the military from applying its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to U.S. Navy service members who say the requirement violates their religious beliefs, saying keeping the freeze in place won't hurt the government. The Fifth Circuit said Monday the government did not demonstrate a compelling interest in requiring that the COVID-19 vaccine be given to Navy service members who claim the mandate violates their religious beliefs. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) A three-judge panel ruling on Monday rejected the U.S. Department of Defense's February 2022 motion for a partial stay of a Texas federal district court-issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS