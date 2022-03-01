Broad Institute, MIT Win Patent Battle Over CRISPR

By Dani Kass (March 1, 2022, 10:53 AM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has determined that the Broad Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology invented the use of the gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9 in plants and animals before the Nobel Prize-winning scientists at the University of California and University of Vienna. The PTAB on Monday issued its opinion in the latest interference proceeding between the research centers over who was first to successfully use CRISPR-Cas9 in plant and animal cells known as eukaryotes, holding that Harvard-backed Broad and MIT were entitled to the priority date over the breakthrough technology. It's a massive blow for the team who took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS