PTAB Finds Broad Institute, MIT Invented CRISPR

By Dani Kass (March 1, 2022, 10:53 AM EST) -- The Broad Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — not the University of California — were the first to develop the gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has concluded. The PTAB on Monday issued its opinion in an interference proceeding, finding that Harvard-backed Broad and MIT were entitled to the priority date over the breakthrough technology. The ruling was issued less than a month after the PTAB's latest hearing in the long-running dispute. Overall, the PTAB concluded that UC failed "to provide sufficient, persuasive evidence of an earlier reduction to practice or conception." Despite losing the patent battle, the...

