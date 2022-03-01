Samsung Unit Can't Ditch Suit Over Ultrasound Replacements

By Mike Curley (March 1, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge won't let Samsung subsidiary NeuroLogica Corp. escape a suit from a distributor alleging the company forced it to foot the bill for replacing damaged ultrasound probes, saying ambiguities in the sales representative agreement preclude dismissal. In a memorandum order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods denied the dismissal of Premier Medical Systems LLC's breach of contract claims, yet he cut claims for breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, declaratory judgment, tortious interference, and defamation. However, he allowed the company to replead those claims. Premier first filed suit in February last year alleging...

