TikTok Privacy Suit Hits Headwinds After Google Ruling

By Christopher Crosby (March 1, 2022, 6:10 PM GMT) -- Lawyers suing the social media app TikTok for allegedly exploiting the data of children met resistance serving the tech company outside the U.K. on Tuesday as a judge probed whether their claim could survive a recent landmark privacy decision. High Court Judge Matthew Nicklin expressed concerns that the proposed privacy class action accusing the tech company of misusing millions of children's private information was doomed after Britain's top court rejected a similar data breach case late last year. Lawyers are suing the tech giant on behalf of children under 16 who are or were TikTok users alleging that the app has...

