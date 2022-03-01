Supplement Co.'s False Labeling Settlement Gets First OK

By Jonathan Capriel (March 1, 2022, 2:46 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval Monday to a deal requiring nutrition company Doctor's Best Inc. to refund at least $5 to customers for every bottle of glucosamine sulfate supplements purchased, as the products, according to the customers, did not contain any glucosamine sulfate. The Irvine, California-based dietary supplement company denies all wrongdoing, but as part of the settlement Doctor's Best said it would not market any new products as containing this key ingredient "unless it actually contains glucosamine sulfate," according to the order signed by U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton. The company did not oppose the customers' motion...

