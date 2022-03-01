3 Firms Rep $200M Life Sciences, Sustainable Tech SPAC IPO

By McCord Pagan (March 1, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- Valuence Merger Corp. I, a blank-check company focused on combining with a business in Asia involved in the life sciences or sustainable technology industries, began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after raising $200 million in an initial public offering guided by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, Walkers and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Valuence sold 20 million units at $10 apiece, and its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3 million units, which could raise an additional $30 million, according to a statement. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Valuence said it's...

