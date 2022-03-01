VW, Plaintiffs Push Back On Objections To $42M Air Bag Deal

By Nathan Hale (March 1, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- Ahead of a final fairness hearing next week, automakers Volkswagen and Audi, and the plaintiffs pushed back on objections to a $42 million settlement they reached in multidistrict litigation over the companies' alleged use of defective Takata Corp. air bags in their vehicles, saying the attacks mirror those the court previously rejected. In their respective responses, the parties noted the seven objections were received from a total of more than 2.2 million potential class members sent direct mail notices — a "microscopic 0.0003% of the class," as the plaintiffs put it. Both the car owners and carmakers also defended an outreach...

