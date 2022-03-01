Clover Health Must Face Shareholders' Suit Over DOJ Probe

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 1, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- Medicare Advantage insurance provider Clover Health Investments Corp. can't shake investors' claims it improperly concealed Justice Department scrutiny of its business practices, according to a federal judge in Nashville. In a Monday order and memo, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger shot down Clover's bid to dismiss the investors' consolidated proposed class action claiming the company should have revealed details about a civil investigative demand issued in connection with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into whether the company improperly secured patient referrals. "With regard to many of the allegations at issue in this case, the facts supporting [the contention that...

