States, Green Groups Challenge EPA's Aviation GHG Standard

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 1, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- States and green groups are urging the D.C. Circuit to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen Trump-era aviation greenhouse gas emissions standards that have been maintained by the Biden administration. California and 11 other states, along with the District of Columbia, told the appeals court Monday that the EPA's January 2021 rule won't actually reduce any GHG emissions or spur any improvements to airplanes' emissions-reduction technology. The rule matches fuel-efficiency standards adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2017 that are designed to control carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions. In addition, the EPA will use the same...

