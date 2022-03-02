Ford Exclusive Car Showroom Perks Not Price Discrimination

By Bryan Koenig (March 2, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has thrown out an antitrust lawsuit from smaller dealerships in the state accusing Ford Motor Co. of coercion and price discrimination by offering dealers incentives to build dedicated Lincoln car showrooms, which the plaintiffs said only the largest dealerships could afford. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson found nothing coercive under state law or discriminatory under the federal Robinson-Patman Act in Ford's 2020 move to start offering a per-car incentive payment to every dealership with a dedicated Lincoln showroom that met certain specifications. According to the 25-page ruling filed Tuesday, the Robinson-Patman Act bars discrimination between different...

