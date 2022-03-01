MoFo Adds Former Acting Mass. US Atty To White-Collar Team

By Chris Villani (March 1, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP on Tuesday announced a high-profile addition to its investigations and white-collar practice, hiring Nathaniel Mendell, who served as acting U.S. attorney and the top deputy under former Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. Mendell joins the firm as a partner in the Boston office after supervising more than 120 federal prosecutors in the state for nearly a year between Lelling stepping down and the confirmation of his successor, Rachael Rollins. In an interview with Law360 Tuesday, Mendell said he felt the time was right after serving as Acting U.S. Attorney to make the transition to private practice and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS