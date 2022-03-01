A Guide To DHS' Work-On-Arrival Policy For Visa Dependents

By Andrew Greenfield (March 1, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has implemented a new policy of annotating the arrival records of spouses of temporary foreign workers in the L and E visa categories, allowing these dependent spouses to work in the U.S. immediately upon entry.[1] To avoid unlawful discrimination, U.S. employers should adjust their I-9 employment eligibility verification procedures, so that foreign-born spouses can demonstrate their U.S. work authorization by presenting a valid photo ID and an I-94 arrival record annotated to reflect their U.S. visa status as an E or L spouse.[2] Background Congress amended the immigration laws in 2002 so that spouses of L-1...

