Texas Justices Urged To Rethink Coal Mine Permit Term

By Katie Buehler (March 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Maverick County, Texas, told the state's high court that its February ruling in a coal mine wastewater permit dispute reverses decades of state law and contradicts the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's definition of a key term. In a motion for rehearing, the South Texas county on Monday argued the state Supreme Court's Feb. 11 decision wrongly backed an improper change to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's definition of "operator" in wastewater permits as the coal mine's owner, or overall operator. The opinion held the coal mine's owner, Dos Republicas Coal Partnership, was the proper operator under the TCEQ's definition, despite the...

