Qdoba Says Zurich Stalling In Pandemic Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (March 1, 2022, 5:14 PM EST) -- Mexican eatery Qdoba shot back at Zurich American Insurance Co.'s attempt to throw out its pandemic coverage suit, describing the effort as the insurer's gambit to avoid having to produce information on the drafting history of its policy. Qdoba said Monday that Zurich's effort to dismiss its suit relied on a "tortured reading" of its own policy and invoked a host of other pandemic coverage decisions that were irrelevant because they concerned different policy provisions and arguments. "Zurich relies on other COVID-19 coverage decisions as support for reading its policy to grant coverage only if the insured can prove 'a physical...

