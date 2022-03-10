BakerHostetler Adds L&E Immigration Partner In Chicago

By Grace Dixon (March 10, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- BakerHostetler announced that its Chicago office is expanding with the addition of a partner to the immigration team within the firm's labor and employment practice group, joining the firm from Baker McKenzie. The firm welcomed David Serwer on March 1, highlighting Serwer's more than 25 years of experience across the spectrum of employment-based immigration law. Serwer brings a strong background guiding companies within the information technology, health care, manufacturing, engineering and financial industries through matters including temporary work authorization and permanent residence applications, the firm noted. Serwer told Law360 that he looks forward to helping his clients, from start-ups to Fortune...

