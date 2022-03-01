2 UK Men Indicted In $99M Wine-For-Loans Scam

By Ivan Moreno (March 1, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- Two United Kingdom citizens are accused of swindling nearly $99 million from investors by tricking them into making interest-bearing loans to wine enthusiasts who would use their expensive collections as collateral, according to a federal indictment. The indictment, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that Stephen Burton and James Wellesley lied about their company, which facilitated the loans between investors and the supposed borrowers, and about keeping the wine until debts were repaid. The four-count indictment charges Burton, 57, and Wellesley, 55, with two counts of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and...

