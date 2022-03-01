Feds Expect A Trial For Ex-Theranos Exec As Long As Holmes'

By Dorothy Atkins (March 1, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a California federal judge Tuesday that they expect their case-in-chief against former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to last 13 weeks, or just as long as the fraud trial of convicted former CEO Elizabeth Holmes. At the same pretrial hearing in San Jose, Balwani's counsel sought to exclude evidence that was admitted in Holmes' trial. Prosecutor Robert Leach repeatedly said he expected Balwani's trial will take just as long as Holmes', because the government's case-in-chief against the former Theranos chief operating officer is largely the same as the government case against Holmes in her monthslong trial. "I anticipate a similar length,...

