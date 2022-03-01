FCC To Auction 2.5 GHz Band In July

By Kelcee Griffis (March 1, 2022, 2:26 PM EST) -- A much-anticipated spectrum auction in the 2.5 GHz band finally has a start date and will commence in July, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday. Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Rosenworcel touted the potential commercial benefits of the band once it's in carriers' hands this summer. "I'm excited to announce today that the United States will hold another mid-band spectrum auction," Rosenworcel said. "The airwaves available in this auction are going to help extend 5G service beyond our most populated areas." The 2.5 GHz band has a number of characteristics that make it ideal for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS