FCC Fines Fla. IHeart Rock Station $20K Over Contest Rules

By Christopher Cole (March 1, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed Tuesday to slap a south Florida classic rock station licensed to iHeart Media with a $20,000 fine for allegedly violating regulations governing listener contests. The agency said WBGG-FM in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apparently violated the commission's rules "when it failed to allow a prospective participant to enter a contest for reasons at odds with the written rules for the contest," and thus didn't run it substantially as announced or advertised. In the notice of apparent liability for forfeiture adopted Tuesday, the FCC also said it appeared the station failed to maintain the contest's rules on its...

