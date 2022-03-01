Wind Farm Gets Just $2.3M For Breached Dominican Deal

By Clark Mindock (March 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday backed an international tribunal's award of just $2.34 million for an energy company in a wind farm dispute with the Dominican Republic, saying a bid for $287.6 million over purported lost profits was rightly refused. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said she reviewed de novo a magistrate judge's recommendations despite receiving no objections from the interested parties. The magistrate judge's recommendation to confirm the $2.34 million award granted by an international tribunal to petitioner Dominicana Renovables SL was well reasoned and the correct course of action, the judge said. Judge Bloom said she was adopting the...

