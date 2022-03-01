Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wind Farm Gets Just $2.3M For Breached Dominican Deal

By Clark Mindock (March 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday backed an international tribunal's award of just $2.34 million for an energy company in a wind farm dispute with the Dominican Republic, saying a bid for $287.6 million over purported lost profits was rightly refused.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said she reviewed de novo a magistrate judge's recommendations despite receiving no objections from the interested parties. The magistrate judge's recommendation to confirm the $2.34 million award granted by an international tribunal to petitioner Dominicana Renovables SL was well reasoned and the correct course of action, the judge said.

Judge Bloom said she was adopting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!