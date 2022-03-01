Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amplify Says Container Ships Are To Blame For SoCal Oil Spill

By Morgan Conley (March 1, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Amplify Energy Corp. told a California federal court that an October pipeline spill off the coast of Southern California was caused by two massive containerships and a maritime monitor's negligence, adding a new wrinkle to litigation over the spill.

In a third-party complaint Monday, Amplify and two of its subsidiaries told the court that a massive pipeline leak about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, was caused by damage done to the pipeline by two containerships, the MSC Danit and the Cosco Beijing. The Houston-based oil and natural gas company told the court the two ships' anchors struck...

