FCC Will Take Up Wireless Quality Control Rules In April

By Kelcee Griffis (March 1, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission will examine next month how to build better quality control measures into wireless devices, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday, potentially heading off future high-profile spectrum disputes. Speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Rosenworcel said she plans to kick off in April a preliminary probe into standards for wireless receivers, ensuring that they don't listen outside their designated bands or cause interference. "Minimally performing receivers can make it more difficult to introduce new services in the same or nearby frequencies. They can diminish broader opportunities with radio frequency and put constraints on what is possible...

