Energy Co. Can't Duck Suit Over Worker's Leg Amputation

By Mike Curley (March 1, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge Tuesday denied a bid from two companies to dismiss claims they're liable for a pump explosion that injured a fracking worker, resulting in him losing a part of his leg, saying there are factual disputes that the court can't decide on at this stage. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey partially denied motions for summary judgment by Southwestern Energy Co. and its affiliates and JGB Enterprises Inc. in a suit by Jeffrey Blaniar, who was an employee of Southwestern and alleges that a hose assembly made by JGB played a part in his injury. According to...

