Producers Of Stephen King Series Owe Royalties, TV Cos. Say

By Beverly Banks (March 1, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- AT&T and DirecTV affiliates told a California federal judge that the broadcasters were not liable for royalties owed to SAG-AFTRA-represented performers on a television show based on Stephen King's novel "Mr. Mercedes," saying the producers for the series were responsible for making the payments. AT&T Corp., DirecTV LLC and DirecTV off-shoot LABC Productions told the court Monday they will file a motion to dismiss, with prejudice, the suit brought against them by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The union alleged that the broadcasting companies failed to pay royalties to union members working on the television series inspired by Stephen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS