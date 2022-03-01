Biden Calls For Stronger Kids' Privacy Rules In State Of Union

By Allison Grande (March 1, 2022, 10:53 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday night urged Congress to stop social media platforms from gathering troves of personal data on children and teens and from targeting them with advertising, arguing that stronger online privacy protections are needed to hold these companies accountable for a "national experiment" that has negatively impacted minors' mental health. .sidebar a { color:white; text-decoration:underline; } .sidebar a:hover { text-decoration:none; } @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar { color: white; width: 250px; border-left: 6px solid #646f8c; background-color:#132a43; float:right; padding:15px; margin-left:20px; margin-bottom:20px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .sidebar { width: 100%; border-left: 6px solid #646f8c; background-color:#132a43; padding:15px;...

