Emory Can't Force Arbitration Of Infant Wrongful Death Suit

By Rosie Manins (March 1, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Emory Healthcare Inc., one of Georgia's largest health networks, can't arbitrate wrongful death claims in relation to a patient's baby, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday, affirming a lower court's decision. A three-judge appellate panel found Ille and Jacqueline "Jackie" van Engelen's case against Emory and others — over their infant daughter's death in an Emory hospital in 2019 — is not bound by an arbitration clause the mother signed as a patient. Emory had sought to dismiss the couple's November 2020 complaint or compel arbitration, but a state trial court denied that motion in March 2021. The appellate judges found...

