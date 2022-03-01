NJ Bankruptcy Atty Accused Of Botching Marital Claim

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 1, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- New Jersey attorney Adrian J. Johnson was hit with a legal malpractice complaint by an ex-client who claims the attorney's missteps cost her the opportunity to stake a domestic violence claim in her ex-husband's bankruptcy. In a state court complaint filed Monday, Asma J. Warsi alleged that Johnson sought relief on her behalf in the form of a motion instead of an adversary proceeding in bankruptcy court. Warsi had sought to file a marital tort claim, also known as a "Tevis" claim. The complaint names Johnson and his former firms, Johnson & Associates PC and Claudio & Johnson PC, as defendants....

