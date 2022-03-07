VW Closer To Sealing $42M Takata Settlement Over Objections

By Nathan Hale (March 7, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- Objectors appeared to fall short Monday in their efforts to dissuade a Florida federal judge from approving a $42 million settlement that automakers Volkswagen and Audi reached to resolve multidistrict litigation over their alleged use of defective Takata Corp. airbags. During a fairness hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno summed up the seven objectors' filings as focusing primarily on three arguments: an outreach program to encourage drivers to get the parts replaced is ineffective, there is no value for many class members who have already sold their vehicles or gotten them repaired, and class counsel's request for 30%...

