Buchanan Ingersoll Lures Wiley Rein Atty To Lead Trade Team

By Alyssa Aquino (March 4, 2022, 1:28 PM EST) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's international trade and national security practice will be led by a former Wiley Rein LLP trade partner intent on making Buchanan a go-to firm in the trade remedies space. Dan Pickard joins Buchanan as a partner in Washington, D.C., after spending more than 20 years at Wiley Rein steering domestic companies through trade remedy investigations, including anti-dumping, countervailing duty and safeguard cases. He plans on leveraging that expertise as Buchanan's new trade chair, he told Law360. "That is why I came here, to really kind of help create … one of the leading petitioner firms in the...

