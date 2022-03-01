Pa. School District In Mask Ruling Suit Wants To Keep Appeal

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 1, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area school district appealing a federal court's masking order argued Tuesday that the Third Circuit should hear its claims so that inconsistent lower court rulings on masking can be resolved, while another school district and parents suing both to keep mandates in place said the appeal should be dismissed as moot. In letters sent to the Third Circuit, the Upper St. Clair School District — which is not subject to the lower court's mask order — said the appeal is moot, due to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The parents, who argued that easing mask mandates puts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS