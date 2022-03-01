Ex-BigLaw Atty's Fla. OneCoin Accomplice Avoids Prison

By Pete Brush (March 1, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday allowed Florida businessman David Pike to avoid prison for assisting onetime BigLaw attorney Mark Scott in creating investment entities that helped Scott launder $400 million of illegal proceeds from the global OneCoin crypto-scam. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos directed Pike, 62, to two years of probation and to forfeit $2.1 million — proceeds directed his way by Scott in or about 2016. "Mr. Pike got himself involved ... in a major international fraud," Judge Ramos said. "He played a role supporting one of the major actors in that scheme." Pike pled guilty to a count...

