NASA Moon Landing Timetable In Jeopardy, GAO Says

By Grace Dixon (March 2, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- Protests of a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX under NASA's mission to return humans to the moon threaten to set back the program's schedule — already delayed a year — beyond 2025, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. In a Tuesday report to a subcommittee within the House Science, Space and Technology Committee on NASA's progress toward landing the first woman and person of color on the moon, the GAO noted that challenges from Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin and Dynetics to NASA's decision making SpaceX the sole awardee of a landing system contract have forced a...

