Dua Lipa Hit With Copyright Suit Over 'Levitating'

By Kelcey Caulder (March 2, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- British pop superstar Dua Lipa has been sued for copyright infringement by Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which claims her smash hit single "Levitating" is a rip-off of its 2017 track "Live Your Life." In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, the band's members alleged that Lipa's "Levitating" is substantially similar to "Live Your Life" and that, given the similarities, "it is highly unlikely that 'Levitating' was created independently." Lipa's record label Warner Records Inc., music producer Bosco Kante and "Levitating" co-writers Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen Kozmeniuk were also named as defendants, among...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS