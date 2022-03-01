Leidos Lands $1.5B Deal To Streamline DOD IT Systems

By Grace Dixon (March 1, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense awarded an $11.5 billion contract tying together information technology services and systems needs of the DOD's administration and support agencies under a single program, christened the Defense Enclave Services contract, to Leidos Inc. Leidos landed the massive award Monday, which aims to tie together the networks and IT systems of the 22 agencies that fall under the umbrella of the so-called Fourth Estate into a single system under the purview of the Defense Information Systems Agency. Leidos CEO Roger Krone welcomed the announcement in a statement to Law360. "We are honored that DISA has entrusted our...

