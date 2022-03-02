Pipefitters Say Workers' Comp Retaliation Led To Firings

By Emily Brill (March 2, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- Three pipefitters who were fired after a post-shift car crash urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to keep their workers' compensation retaliation claim in play, saying they've convincingly argued that their bosses dismissed them so they couldn't seek redress for their injuries. George Hooks, Damian Dewitty and Markesse Farilien said Tuesday that their former employer, Great American Welding Co., and an affiliated company, Riley Power Group LLC, believed the three would file workers' compensation claims after the 2019 crash and fired them to prevent the claims. The workers urged U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV to ignore the companies' argument that...

