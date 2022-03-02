Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pipefitters Say Workers' Comp Retaliation Led To Firings

By Emily Brill (March 2, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- Three pipefitters who were fired after a post-shift car crash urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to keep their workers' compensation retaliation claim in play, saying they've convincingly argued that their bosses dismissed them so they couldn't seek redress for their injuries.

George Hooks, Damian Dewitty and Markesse Farilien said Tuesday that their former employer, Great American Welding Co., and an affiliated company, Riley Power Group LLC, believed the three would file workers' compensation claims after the 2019 crash and fired them to prevent the claims.

The workers urged U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV to ignore the companies' argument that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!