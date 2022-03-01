Durbin, Grassley Unveil Bipartisan Visa Reform Legislation

By Hailey Konnath (March 1, 2022, 10:14 PM EST) -- U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Sen. Chuck Grassley on Tuesday introduced legislation that would modify the way high-skilled work visas are distributed to foreign employees, doing away with the lottery system and instead prioritizing individuals with advanced degrees who studied in the U.S. The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act would require U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to give preference to individuals with STEM degrees for H-1B visas as well as those earning high wages and with certain skills deemed most "valuable." The legislation also bars replacing American workers with H-1B or L-1 visa holders. In a joint statement...

