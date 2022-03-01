Kagan Puzzled By Gov't Bid To Ax DaVita's Dialysis Win

By Britain Eakin (March 1, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan seemed perplexed Tuesday about why the government is siding with an effort to undo a Sixth Circuit decision reviving DaVita Inc.'s suit against an Ohio hospital's health plan for skimping on dialysis treatment reimbursements. Justice Kagan said the government appeared to be sabotaging its own financial interests by supporting an argument from Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan that its dialysis reimbursement rates for end-stage kidney disease patients don't violate an anti-discrimination provision of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. The provision of the MSPA at issue in Marietta's petition asking the justices to reverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS