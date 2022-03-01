BlockFi Account Holders File Suit In Wake Of $100M SEC Deal

By Hailey Konnath (March 1, 2022, 10:45 PM EST) -- BlockFi account holders hit the cryptocurrency lending company with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court Tuesday, claiming that BlockFi should have disclosed to investors that its products were not registered by federal or state securities regulatory authorities. The suit comes two weeks after New Jersey-based BlockFi Lending LLC agreed to pay $100 million to settle state and federal regulators' allegations that it failed to register its interest accounts with authorities in a first-of-its-kind enforcement action. Plaintiff John Mangano, of California, said Tuesday that he was looking to represent potentially hundreds of thousands of individuals in the U.S. who...

