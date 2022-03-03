Allen Matkins Adds Land Use Partner In Orange County, Calif.

By Emma Cueto (March 3, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- California firm Allen Matkins has added a real estate attorney specializing in land use as a partner in its Orange County office. In an announcement Monday, the firm said Jonathan E. Shardlow has moved over from California firm Gresham Savage, where he was head of the land use and litigation practice groups. Allen Matkins touted his experience with land use issues, including matters involving the California Environmental Quality Act. "Jonathan's vast experience in all things CEQA and California's complex zoning and environmental laws, in addition to his leadership roles at his previous firm and prominent industry organizations, make him a valued...

