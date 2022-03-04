Should The Public Charge Case Still Have Life?

By Harvey Reiter (March 4, 2022, 12:07 PM EST) -- As Law360 reporter Mike LaSusa recounted on Feb. 23, questions from the justices during U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in Arizona v. City and County of San Francisco, California, suggest their skepticism "of some red states' strategy to revive" the public charge rule, a Trump-era rule that made it harder for immigrants to qualify for green cards. Thirteen states had challenged a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to deny their motion to intervene, which they had filed after (1) the U.S. Department of Justice dropped its appeal of a district court opinion vacating the rule, and (2)...

