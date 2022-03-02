9th Circ. Ruling Won't End Nursing Home Virus Venue Fight

By Y. Peter Kang (March 2, 2022, 1:03 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit's recent ruling that a COVID-19 wrongful death suit against a nursing home is not preempted by a federal health emergency law is a big win for nursing home residents in a key region, but plaintiffs attorneys said the industry won't stop its attempts to keep the suits federal until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in. A Ninth Circuit panel on Feb. 22 affirmed a district court's remand order stating that Southern California nursing home Glenhaven Healthcare LLC must face claims it caused resident Ricardo Saldana's COVID-19 death in state court. The panel unanimously ruled that the Public Readiness...

