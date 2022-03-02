Judge Won't Scrap Anti-Corrosion Tech Trade Secrets Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 2, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge denied bids to toss a metal care company's trade secret suit alleging a trio of former employees swiped its anti-corrosion technology to launch two rival startups, rejecting arguments that the claims have gone stale. In an order denying summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen said Tuesday that Corrosion Prevention Technologies LLC sufficiently argued three former employees damaged its business when they allegedly swiped its two-part corrosion treatment to build competing companies Bear Metal Technologies LLC and Corrosion Exchange LLC. The former employees and their respective businesses sought summary judgment in June 2021, contending the suit was...

