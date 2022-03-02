Saudi Heirs' Atty Fights 9th Circ. Efforts To Sanction Him

By Morgan Conley (March 2, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- The attorney for heirs of a Saudi official who are trying to collect $17.9 billion in back rent from Chevron Corp. says the Ninth Circuit wrongly threatened to sanction him after the court did allegedly inappropriate independent research into a disputed news article. In a Tuesday filing intended to sway the Ninth Circuit as it prepared to decide the appropriateness of sanctions for the heirs' lawyer over alleged fabrication of a news article about ownership of disputed oil, Edward Charles Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC, counsel for the five descendants of Khalid Abu al-Waleed Al Hood al-Qarqani, said it...

