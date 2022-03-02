EU Erred In Denying Request For State Aid Docs, Court Says

By Matt Thompson (March 2, 2022, 12:59 PM EST) -- The European Commission wasn't justified in rejecting a company's request for nonconfidential versions of documents that were part of the commission's investigation into alleged state aid that Luxembourg granted to several companies, the European Union's second-highest court ruled Wednesday. In a procedural judgment, the court rejected the commission's contention that the refusal to grant access to a nonconfidential version of a list of advance tax agreements was sound because the documents fell under a general presumption of confidentiality. The court ruled that the commission, the EU's executive arm, had failed to show that disclosing the documents would prejudice the commercial interests...

